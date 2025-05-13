SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / CalmSignal
Ngoc Phan Vu

CalmSignal

Ngoc Phan Vu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
159 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 16%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 269
Profit Trade:
1 571 (69.23%)
Loss Trade:
698 (30.76%)
Best Trade:
70.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-67.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 091.30 USD (1 038 796 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 625.31 USD (212 205 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (32.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
275.63 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
85.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.68%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.78
Long Trade:
1 129 (49.76%)
Short Trade:
1 140 (50.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
0.65 USD
Profitto medio:
2.60 USD
Perdita media:
-3.76 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-224.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-364.07 USD (19)
Crescita mensile:
-1.95%
Previsione annuale:
-22.96%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.42 USD
Massimale:
526.91 USD (4.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.20% (526.12 USD)
Per equità:
2.84% (286.03 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 866
NZDCAD 830
AUDCAD 552
USDCAD 3
GBPCAD 1
GBPCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD -194
NZDCAD 748
AUDCAD 908
USDCAD -1
GBPCAD 5
GBPCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD -11K
NZDCAD 46K
AUDCAD 67K
USDCAD -42
GBPCAD 323
GBPCHF -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +70.13 USD
Worst Trade: -68 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 19
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +32.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -224.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
RoboForex-ECN
2.11 × 178
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.85 × 274
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
AdmiralsGroup-Live
6.00 × 2
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 230
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 più
Strategy: Manual

Combining technical and news and 10 years of experience in handling emotions

======================================

If you need stable profit

DD:   ~5%. 

Follow me:

Balance:

2,000 USD: Copy multiple 1:1

2K-5K USD: Copy multiple 1:2

5K-10KUSD: Copy multiple 1:4

10K-20K USD: Copy multiple 1:5

.....

🔹 CalmSignal – Precision, Stability, and Strategic Forex Trading

  • Strong Live Performance: Over 16.3% growth with a profit factor of 1.72 across 140+ weeks of trading history.

  • Manual Strategy by Experience: Built on 10+ years of trading expertise, combining technical and fundamental analysis.

  • Low Risk – Capital Protection: Maintains a low drawdown of ~5%, showcasing excellent risk management.

  • Stable Currency Pairs: Focuses on low-volatility pairs like AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD for steady returns.

  • Smart Trading Frequency: Averages 29 trades/week with a 2-day holding period – suitable for swing and short-term traders.

  • Affordable Subscription: Just $30/month to copy trades from a seasoned trader with a proven strategy.

  • Explosive Growth Periods: Achieved 80% of its total growth within just 21 days, showing strong upside potential when conditions align.

👉 Check full details and subscribe here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309212






Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.01 07:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 23:39
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.07 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.03 20:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.13 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 2.15% of days out of 975 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.13 15:15 2025.05.13 15:15:18  

From 01.01.2025 only by manual, not use EA Good trading method with 10 year in forex market.

