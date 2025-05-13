- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|866
|NZDCAD
|830
|AUDCAD
|552
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDNZD
|-194
|NZDCAD
|748
|AUDCAD
|908
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|5
|GBPCHF
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDNZD
|-11K
|NZDCAD
|46K
|AUDCAD
|67K
|USDCAD
|-42
|GBPCAD
|323
|GBPCHF
|-24
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.11 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.45 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.85 × 274
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.77 × 230
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
Strategy: Manual
Combining technical and news and 10 years of experience in handling emotions
======================================
If you need stable profit
DD: ~5%.
Follow me:
Balance:
2,000 USD: Copy multiple 1:1
2K-5K USD: Copy multiple 1:2
5K-10KUSD: Copy multiple 1:4
10K-20K USD: Copy multiple 1:5
.....
🔹 CalmSignal – Precision, Stability, and Strategic Forex Trading
-
✅ Strong Live Performance: Over 16.3% growth with a profit factor of 1.72 across 140+ weeks of trading history.
-
✅ Manual Strategy by Experience: Built on 10+ years of trading expertise, combining technical and fundamental analysis.
-
✅ Low Risk – Capital Protection: Maintains a low drawdown of ~5%, showcasing excellent risk management.
-
✅ Stable Currency Pairs: Focuses on low-volatility pairs like AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD for steady returns.
-
✅ Smart Trading Frequency: Averages 29 trades/week with a 2-day holding period – suitable for swing and short-term traders.
-
✅ Affordable Subscription: Just $30/month to copy trades from a seasoned trader with a proven strategy.
-
✅ Explosive Growth Periods: Achieved 80% of its total growth within just 21 days, showing strong upside potential when conditions align.
👉 Check full details and subscribe here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309212
From 01.01.2025 only by manual, not use EA Good trading method with 10 year in forex market.
