|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|913
|EURUSD
|275
|GBPAUD
|232
|AUDCAD
|101
|AUDNZD
|87
|NZDCAD
|64
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|96
|EURUSD
|135
|GBPAUD
|176
|AUDCAD
|18
|AUDNZD
|12
|NZDCAD
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|73K
|EURUSD
|-6.1K
|GBPAUD
|19K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|773
|NZDCAD
|357
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
USGVU-Live-Europe
|0.00 × 10
|
RVForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
WeTradeBroker-Live1
|0.00 × 15
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128
|0.00 × 1
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 2
|
USKMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 7
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 139
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 32
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Trader Bocil 6
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- High Risk, No SL (SL = MC).
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $500.
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( SL = MC).
- Use leverage min 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 500$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
