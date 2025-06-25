SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MSC SuperGold Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC SuperGold Pro

Bui Huy Dat
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
45 hafta
4 / 36K USD
Ayda 59 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 544%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
963
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
735 (76.32%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
228 (23.68%)
En iyi işlem:
71.37 USD
En kötü işlem:
-163.02 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 122.15 USD (209 627 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 411.25 USD (130 631 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (69.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
319.90 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
9.43%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.74%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.53
Alış işlemleri:
626 (65.01%)
Satış işlemleri:
337 (34.99%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.71
Beklenen getiri:
1.78 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.58 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-149.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-250.29 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
12.76%
Yıllık tahmin:
154.77%
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
51.29 USD
Maksimum:
262.08 USD (12.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.70% (262.08 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.80% (113.10 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 954
AUDCAD.f 9
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.f 1.7K
AUDCAD.f 6
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.f 78K
AUDCAD.f 827
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +71.37 USD
En kötü işlem: -163 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +69.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -149.77 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

Stop Loss: 10%

With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth

 

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Ortalama derecelendirme:
    Md Abdul Kuddus
    23
    Md Abdul Kuddus 2025.06.25 06:37   

    Not a single trade open the AI. not working for me. and make loss to make my own trade. please cancle and refund the amount.

    2025.09.26 20:20
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.26 17:08
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.26 01:27
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.25 02:31
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.24 19:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.19 01:57
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.10 01:11
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.01 02:30
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 04:53
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.14 23:02
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.07.14 12:27
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.27 16:52
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.20 20:39
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.15 23:26
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.12 01:22
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.11 08:14
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.11 07:42
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.09 01:05
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.08 23:05
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
