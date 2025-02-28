- Crescita
Trade:
1 672
Profit Trade:
1 186 (70.93%)
Loss Trade:
486 (29.07%)
Best Trade:
45.29 USD
Worst Trade:
-53.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 996.88 USD (930 601 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 549.89 USD (842 015 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
58 (63.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
80.46 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
38.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
73.21%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.07
Long Trade:
997 (59.63%)
Short Trade:
675 (40.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.29
Profitto previsto:
0.27 USD
Profitto medio:
1.68 USD
Perdita media:
-3.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-138.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-138.32 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
2.70%
Previsione annuale:
32.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
61.57 USD
Massimale:
216.02 USD (33.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.02% (216.02 USD)
Per equità:
63.99% (486.15 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|913
|EURUSD
|275
|GBPAUD
|232
|AUDCAD
|101
|AUDNZD
|87
|NZDCAD
|64
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|96
|EURUSD
|135
|GBPAUD
|176
|AUDCAD
|18
|AUDNZD
|12
|NZDCAD
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|73K
|EURUSD
|-6.1K
|GBPAUD
|19K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|773
|NZDCAD
|357
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +45.29 USD
Worst Trade: -54 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +63.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -138.32 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
USGVU-Live-Europe
|0.00 × 10
|
RVForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
WeTradeBroker-Live1
|0.00 × 15
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128
|0.00 × 1
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 2
|
USKMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 7
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 139
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 32
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Trader Bocil 6
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- High Risk, No SL (SL = MC).
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $500.
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( SL = MC).
- Use leverage min 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 500$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
Non ci sono recensioni
