SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Bocil 6
Hendriko Sofjan

Trader Bocil 6

Hendriko Sofjan
0 avis
Fiabilité
33 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 70%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 672
Bénéfice trades:
1 186 (70.93%)
Perte trades:
486 (29.07%)
Meilleure transaction:
45.29 USD
Pire transaction:
-53.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 996.88 USD (930 601 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 549.89 USD (842 015 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
58 (63.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
80.46 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
38.08%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
73.21%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.07
Longs trades:
997 (59.63%)
Courts trades:
675 (40.37%)
Facteur de profit:
1.29
Rendement attendu:
0.27 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.68 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.19 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-138.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-138.32 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.70%
Prévision annuelle:
32.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
61.57 USD
Maximal:
216.02 USD (33.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.02% (216.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
63.99% (486.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 913
EURUSD 275
GBPAUD 232
AUDCAD 101
AUDNZD 87
NZDCAD 64
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 96
EURUSD 135
GBPAUD 176
AUDCAD 18
AUDNZD 12
NZDCAD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 73K
EURUSD -6.1K
GBPAUD 19K
AUDCAD 1.1K
AUDNZD 773
NZDCAD 357
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +45.29 USD
Pire transaction: -54 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +63.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -138.32 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 4
USGVU-Live-Europe
0.00 × 10
RVForex-Live
0.00 × 1
WeTradeBroker-Live1
0.00 × 15
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 48
JMFinancial2-Live
0.00 × 11
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128
0.00 × 1
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
PureMGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 2
USKMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 7
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
VitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 139
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 5
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 13
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 32
934 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd

 

Trader Bocil 6

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • High Risk, No SL (SL = MC).
  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $500.
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( SL = MC).
  • Use leverage min 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 500$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 07:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 03:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 13:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 14:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 04:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 15:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 12:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 16:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 05:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 20:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.30 20:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.30 14:43
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 07:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 06:54
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Trader Bocil 6
30 USD par mois
70%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
33
100%
1 672
70%
38%
1.28
0.27
USD
64%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.