Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT4

Italo Santana Gomes
0 inceleme
36 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -14%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
407
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
208 (51.10%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
199 (48.89%)
En iyi işlem:
54.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-90.92 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 162.54 USD (609 938 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 390.76 USD (518 742 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (82.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
86.77 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
82.35%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.83%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.37
Alış işlemleri:
254 (62.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
153 (37.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.90
Beklenen getiri:
-0.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-12.01 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-80.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-105.89 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.34%
Yıllık tahmin:
18.18%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
318.22 USD
Maksimum:
609.39 USD (45.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
34.53% (609.39 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.22% (45.47 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 142
EURUSD 82
USDJPY 75
GBPUSD 44
XAUUSD 32
XTIUSD 18
NZDCAD 9
GBPCAD 3
GBPJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC -178
EURUSD -208
USDJPY 164
GBPUSD -48
XAUUSD 38
XTIUSD 1
NZDCAD -27
GBPCAD -15
GBPJPY 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 81K
EURUSD -5.3K
USDJPY 8.5K
GBPUSD -750
XAUUSD 7.3K
XTIUSD 7
NZDCAD -1.2K
GBPCAD -1.1K
GBPJPY 3.3K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +54.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +82.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -80.58 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live09" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 51
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.93 × 660
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 278
Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller






İnceleme yok
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 06:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.27 16:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 00:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.14 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.03 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.03 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 17:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 23:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.06 23:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.27 15:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.24 00:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Italo EA MT4
Ayda 30 USD
-14%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
36
100%
407
51%
82%
0.90
-0.56
USD
35%
1:500
Kopyala

