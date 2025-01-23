- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|182
|USDJPY
|116
|EURUSD
|107
|GBPUSD
|58
|XAUUSD
|50
|XTIUSD
|27
|NZDCAD
|11
|GBPJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|USTEC
|-235
|USDJPY
|179
|EURUSD
|-283
|GBPUSD
|-123
|XAUUSD
|64
|XTIUSD
|-12
|NZDCAD
|-52
|GBPJPY
|71
|GBPCAD
|-15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|USTEC
|14K
|USDJPY
|8.9K
|EURUSD
|-7.8K
|GBPUSD
|-2.3K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|XTIUSD
|-89
|NZDCAD
|-3K
|GBPJPY
|7.4K
|GBPCAD
|-1.1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Tickmill-Live09"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.13 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 51
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.68 × 56
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 418
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.93 × 660
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.14 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 278
Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.
1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500
2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.
3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.
4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here
6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here
7. FIFO compatible
For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5, I am happy to help.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller
USD
USD
USD