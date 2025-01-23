SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Italo EA MT4
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT4

Italo Santana Gomes
0 avis
36 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -16%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
405
Bénéfice trades:
206 (50.86%)
Perte trades:
199 (49.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
54.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-90.92 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 126.18 USD (607 639 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 390.76 USD (518 742 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (82.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
86.77 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
82.35%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.83%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.43
Longs trades:
253 (62.47%)
Courts trades:
152 (37.53%)
Facteur de profit:
0.89
Rendement attendu:
-0.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-80.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-105.89 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.47%
Prévision annuelle:
-17.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
318.22 USD
Maximal:
609.39 USD (45.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.53% (609.39 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.22% (45.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USTEC 142
EURUSD 81
USDJPY 74
GBPUSD 44
XAUUSD 32
XTIUSD 18
NZDCAD 9
GBPCAD 3
GBPJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -178
EURUSD -217
USDJPY 137
GBPUSD -48
XAUUSD 38
XTIUSD 1
NZDCAD -27
GBPCAD -15
GBPJPY 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 81K
EURUSD -5.6K
USDJPY 6.5K
GBPUSD -750
XAUUSD 7.3K
XTIUSD 7
NZDCAD -1.2K
GBPCAD -1.1K
GBPJPY 3.3K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +54.96 USD
Pire transaction: -91 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +82.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -80.58 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 51
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.93 × 660
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 278
84 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller






Aucun avis
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 06:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.27 16:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 00:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.14 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.03 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.03 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 17:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 23:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.06 23:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.27 15:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.24 00:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Italo EA MT4
30 USD par mois
-16%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
36
100%
405
50%
82%
0.88
-0.65
USD
35%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.