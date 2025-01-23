СигналыРазделы
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT4

Italo Santana Gomes
0 отзывов
48 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 -24%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
555
Прибыльных трейдов:
277 (49.90%)
Убыточных трейдов:
278 (50.09%)
Лучший трейд:
54.96 USD
Худший трейд:
-90.92 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 858.71 USD (705 764 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 236.25 USD (675 772 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (82.72 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
122.45 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.05
Торговая активность:
84.35%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
11.83%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
23 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.51
Длинных трейдов:
356 (64.14%)
Коротких трейдов:
199 (35.86%)
Профит фактор:
0.88
Мат. ожидание:
-0.68 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.32 USD
Средний убыток:
-11.64 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-134.71 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-134.71 USD (11)
Прирост в месяц:
-15.23%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
453.58 USD
Максимальная:
744.75 USD (55.53%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
42.18% (744.75 USD)
По эквити:
4.22% (45.47 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USTEC 179
USDJPY 116
EURUSD 107
GBPUSD 58
XAUUSD 49
XTIUSD 25
NZDCAD 11
GBPJPY 7
GBPCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USTEC -214
USDJPY 179
EURUSD -283
GBPUSD -123
XAUUSD 67
XTIUSD -8
NZDCAD -52
GBPJPY 71
GBPCAD -15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USTEC 19K
USDJPY 8.9K
EURUSD -7.8K
GBPUSD -2.3K
XAUUSD 10K
XTIUSD -51
NZDCAD -3K
GBPJPY 7.4K
GBPCAD -1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +54.96 USD
Худший трейд: -91 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 11
Макс. прибыль в серии: +82.72 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -134.71 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live09" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 51
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.93 × 660
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 278
еще 85...
Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller






Нет отзывов
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 06:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.27 16:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 00:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.14 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.03 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.03 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 17:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 23:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.06 23:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.27 15:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.24 00:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Italo EA MT4
30 USD в месяц
-24%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
48
100%
555
49%
84%
0.88
-0.68
USD
42%
1:500
