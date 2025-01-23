SinaisSeções
Italo EA MT4
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT4

Italo Santana Gomes
0 comentários
49 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -26%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
561
Negociações com lucro:
279 (49.73%)
Negociações com perda:
282 (50.27%)
Melhor negociação:
54.96 USD
Pior negociação:
-90.92 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 866.00 USD (705 952 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 271.79 USD (681 026 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (82.72 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
122.45 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.05
Atividade de negociação:
84.35%
Depósito máximo carregado:
25.57%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.54
Negociações longas:
359 (63.99%)
Negociações curtas:
202 (36.01%)
Fator de lucro:
0.88
Valor esperado:
-0.72 USD
Lucro médio:
10.27 USD
Perda média:
-11.60 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-134.71 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-134.71 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
-16.58%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
453.58 USD
Máximo:
744.75 USD (55.53%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
42.18% (744.75 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.22% (45.47 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USTEC 182
USDJPY 116
EURUSD 107
GBPUSD 58
XAUUSD 50
XTIUSD 27
NZDCAD 11
GBPJPY 7
GBPCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USTEC -235
USDJPY 179
EURUSD -283
GBPUSD -123
XAUUSD 64
XTIUSD -12
NZDCAD -52
GBPJPY 71
GBPCAD -15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USTEC 14K
USDJPY 8.9K
EURUSD -7.8K
GBPUSD -2.3K
XAUUSD 10K
XTIUSD -89
NZDCAD -3K
GBPJPY 7.4K
GBPCAD -1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +54.96 USD
Pior negociação: -91 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +82.72 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -134.71 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live09" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 51
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.93 × 660
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 278
85 mais ...
Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller






Sem comentários
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 06:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.27 16:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 00:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.14 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.03 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.03 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 17:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 23:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.06 23:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.27 15:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.24 00:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
