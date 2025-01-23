SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Italo EA MT4
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT4

Italo Santana Gomes
0 comentarios
49 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -26%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
561
Transacciones Rentables:
279 (49.73%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
282 (50.27%)
Mejor transacción:
54.96 USD
Peor transacción:
-90.92 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 866.00 USD (705 952 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 271.79 USD (681 026 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (82.72 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
122.45 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Actividad comercial:
84.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
25.57%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.54
Transacciones Largas:
359 (63.99%)
Transacciones Cortas:
202 (36.01%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.88
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.72 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.27 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.60 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-134.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-134.71 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
-15.78%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
453.58 USD
Máxima:
744.75 USD (55.53%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
42.18% (744.75 USD)
De fondos:
4.22% (45.47 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USTEC 182
USDJPY 116
EURUSD 107
GBPUSD 58
XAUUSD 50
XTIUSD 27
NZDCAD 11
GBPJPY 7
GBPCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USTEC -235
USDJPY 179
EURUSD -283
GBPUSD -123
XAUUSD 64
XTIUSD -12
NZDCAD -52
GBPJPY 71
GBPCAD -15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USTEC 14K
USDJPY 8.9K
EURUSD -7.8K
GBPUSD -2.3K
XAUUSD 10K
XTIUSD -89
NZDCAD -3K
GBPJPY 7.4K
GBPCAD -1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +54.96 USD
Peor transacción: -91 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +82.72 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -134.71 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live09" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 51
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.93 × 660
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 278
otros 85...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller






No hay comentarios
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 06:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.27 16:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 00:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.14 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.03 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.03 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 17:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 23:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.06 23:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.27 15:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.24 00:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Italo EA MT4
30 USD al mes
-26%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
49
100%
561
49%
84%
0.87
-0.72
USD
42%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.