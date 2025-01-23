SegnaliSezioni
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT4

Italo Santana Gomes
0 recensioni
36 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -14%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
407
Profit Trade:
208 (51.10%)
Loss Trade:
199 (48.89%)
Best Trade:
54.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-90.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 162.54 USD (609 938 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 390.76 USD (518 742 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (82.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
86.77 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
82.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.83%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.37
Long Trade:
254 (62.41%)
Short Trade:
153 (37.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.56 USD
Profitto medio:
10.40 USD
Perdita media:
-12.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-80.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-105.89 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.50%
Previsione annuale:
18.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
318.22 USD
Massimale:
609.39 USD (45.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.53% (609.39 USD)
Per equità:
4.22% (45.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 142
EURUSD 82
USDJPY 75
GBPUSD 44
XAUUSD 32
XTIUSD 18
NZDCAD 9
GBPCAD 3
GBPJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC -178
EURUSD -208
USDJPY 164
GBPUSD -48
XAUUSD 38
XTIUSD 1
NZDCAD -27
GBPCAD -15
GBPJPY 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 81K
EURUSD -5.3K
USDJPY 8.5K
GBPUSD -750
XAUUSD 7.3K
XTIUSD 7
NZDCAD -1.2K
GBPCAD -1.1K
GBPJPY 3.3K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +54.96 USD
Worst Trade: -91 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -80.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 51
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.93 × 660
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 278
84 più
Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller






