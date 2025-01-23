SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Italo EA MT4
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT4

Italo Santana Gomes
0 reviews
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -24%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
555
Profit Trades:
277 (49.90%)
Loss Trades:
278 (50.09%)
Best trade:
54.96 USD
Worst trade:
-90.92 USD
Gross Profit:
2 858.71 USD (705 764 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 236.25 USD (675 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (82.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
122.45 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
84.35%
Max deposit load:
11.83%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
356 (64.14%)
Short Trades:
199 (35.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.68 USD
Average Profit:
10.32 USD
Average Loss:
-11.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-134.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.71 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-15.23%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
453.58 USD
Maximal:
744.75 USD (55.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.18% (744.75 USD)
By Equity:
4.22% (45.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 179
USDJPY 116
EURUSD 107
GBPUSD 58
XAUUSD 49
XTIUSD 25
NZDCAD 11
GBPJPY 7
GBPCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -214
USDJPY 179
EURUSD -283
GBPUSD -123
XAUUSD 67
XTIUSD -8
NZDCAD -52
GBPJPY 71
GBPCAD -15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 19K
USDJPY 8.9K
EURUSD -7.8K
GBPUSD -2.3K
XAUUSD 10K
XTIUSD -51
NZDCAD -3K
GBPJPY 7.4K
GBPCAD -1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.96 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 51
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
TickmillUK-Live03
0.93 × 660
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 278
85 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller






No reviews
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 06:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.27 16:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 00:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.14 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.03 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.03 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 17:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 23:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.06 23:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.27 15:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.24 00:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Italo EA MT4
30 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
48
100%
555
49%
84%
0.88
-0.68
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.