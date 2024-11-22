- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|505
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|583
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 69
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 36
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Trader Bocil 2
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $500
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 500$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
