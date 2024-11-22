- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|505
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|583
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 69
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 36
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Trader Bocil 2
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $500
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 500$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
