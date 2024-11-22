SegnaliSezioni
Hendriko Sofjan

Trader Bocil 2

Hendriko Sofjan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
50 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 168%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
505
Profit Trade:
322 (63.76%)
Loss Trade:
183 (36.24%)
Best Trade:
30.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 171.79 USD (41 288 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-588.50 USD (36 542 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (22.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
84.54 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
20.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
46.87%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.52
Long Trade:
225 (44.55%)
Short Trade:
280 (55.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.99
Profitto previsto:
1.16 USD
Profitto medio:
3.64 USD
Perdita media:
-3.22 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-13.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-68.44 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
5.36%
Previsione annuale:
64.98%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
68.44 USD (13.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.78% (68.44 USD)
Per equità:
57.96% (409.21 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 505
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 583
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 4.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.36 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd 

 

Trader Bocil 2

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $500
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 500$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168


Thank You……. 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 04:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 02:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.09 07:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 00:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 23:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.24 12:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 14:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 10:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.14 08:37
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 00:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 08:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.21 01:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.21 00:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.31 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.27 02:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.25 14:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.05 04:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.22 02:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Trader Bocil 2
30USD al mese
168%
0
0
USD
959
USD
50
99%
505
63%
20%
1.99
1.16
USD
58%
1:500
