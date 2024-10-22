SinyallerBölümler
Dream Trader
Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader

Arifin S Kom
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
64 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 311%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
209
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
97 (46.41%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
112 (53.59%)
En iyi işlem:
1 910 667.88 IDR
En kötü işlem:
-1 137 861.50 IDR
Brüt kâr:
45 722 291.36 IDR (280 338 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-31 907 917.66 IDR (198 475 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (2 277 673.58 IDR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 278 521.39 IDR (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
62.89%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
31.30%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
3.45
Alış işlemleri:
170 (81.34%)
Satış işlemleri:
39 (18.66%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.43
Beklenen getiri:
66 097.48 IDR
Ortalama kâr:
471 363.83 IDR
Ortalama zarar:
-284 892.12 IDR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-3 277 625.77 IDR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 277 625.77 IDR (8)
Aylık büyüme:
6.91%
Yıllık tahmin:
83.89%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 000.00 IDR
Maksimum:
4 000 093.17 IDR (19.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
29.26% (4 001 243.17 IDR)
Varlığa göre:
11.82% (1 067 563.80 IDR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 129
GBPJPYb 49
EURJPYb 24
GBPUSDb 4
USA100 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDb 1.3K
GBPJPYb 99
EURJPYb 7
GBPUSDb -16
USA100 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDb 66K
GBPJPYb 5.4K
EURJPYb 416
GBPUSDb -474
USA100 11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 910 667.88 IDR
En kötü işlem: -1 137 862 IDR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 277 673.58 IDR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 277 625.77 IDR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
0.00 × 3
This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Krismunandar
957
Krismunandar 2024.10.22 16:24 
 

Mantap Mas Bro.

