- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|129
|GBPJPYb
|49
|EURJPYb
|24
|GBPUSDb
|4
|USA100
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDb
|1.3K
|GBPJPYb
|99
|EURJPYb
|7
|GBPUSDb
|-16
|USA100
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDb
|66K
|GBPJPYb
|5.4K
|EURJPYb
|416
|GBPUSDb
|-474
|USA100
|11K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one
Thank you for expressing interest.
I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.
I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.
So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.
Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order
minimum deposit: $1000
Leverage : 1:500
Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-
Maximum Draw-down 30%
USD
IDR
IDR
Mantap Mas Bro.