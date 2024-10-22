SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Dream Trader
Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader

Arifin S Kom
1 recensione
Affidabilità
64 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 311%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
209
Profit Trade:
97 (46.41%)
Loss Trade:
112 (53.59%)
Best Trade:
1 910 667.88 IDR
Worst Trade:
-1 137 861.50 IDR
Profitto lordo:
45 722 291.36 IDR (280 338 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31 907 917.66 IDR (198 475 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (2 277 673.58 IDR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 278 521.39 IDR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
62.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.30%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.45
Long Trade:
170 (81.34%)
Short Trade:
39 (18.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.43
Profitto previsto:
66 097.48 IDR
Profitto medio:
471 363.83 IDR
Perdita media:
-284 892.12 IDR
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-3 277 625.77 IDR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 277 625.77 IDR (8)
Crescita mensile:
-0.61%
Previsione annuale:
-7.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 000.00 IDR
Massimale:
4 000 093.17 IDR (19.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
29.26% (4 001 243.17 IDR)
Per equità:
11.82% (1 067 563.80 IDR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 129
GBPJPYb 49
EURJPYb 24
GBPUSDb 4
USA100 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDb 1.3K
GBPJPYb 99
EURJPYb 7
GBPUSDb -16
USA100 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDb 66K
GBPJPYb 5.4K
EURJPYb 416
GBPUSDb -474
USA100 11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 910 667.88 IDR
Worst Trade: -1 137 862 IDR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 277 673.58 IDR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 277 625.77 IDR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
0.00 × 3
This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


Valutazione media:
Krismunandar
957
Krismunandar 2024.10.22 16:24 
 

Mantap Mas Bro.

