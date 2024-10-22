SignauxSections
Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader

Arifin S Kom
1 avis
Fiabilité
63 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 320%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
207
Bénéfice trades:
97 (46.85%)
Perte trades:
110 (53.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 910 667.88 IDR
Pire transaction:
-1 137 861.50 IDR
Bénéfice brut:
45 722 291.36 IDR (280 338 pips)
Perte brute:
-31 704 693.57 IDR (196 669 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (2 277 673.58 IDR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 278 521.39 IDR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
62.89%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
31.30%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.50
Longs trades:
170 (82.13%)
Courts trades:
37 (17.87%)
Facteur de profit:
1.44
Rendement attendu:
67 717.86 IDR
Bénéfice moyen:
471 363.83 IDR
Perte moyenne:
-288 224.49 IDR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-3 277 625.77 IDR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 277 625.77 IDR (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.52%
Prévision annuelle:
-18.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 000.00 IDR
Maximal:
4 000 093.17 IDR (19.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.26% (4 001 243.17 IDR)
Par fonds propres:
11.82% (1 067 563.80 IDR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 129
GBPJPYb 47
EURJPYb 24
GBPUSDb 4
USA100 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 1.3K
GBPJPYb 119
EURJPYb 7
GBPUSDb -16
USA100 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 66K
GBPJPYb 7.2K
EURJPYb 416
GBPUSDb -474
USA100 11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 910 667.88 IDR
Pire transaction: -1 137 862 IDR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 277 673.58 IDR
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 277 625.77 IDR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
0.00 × 3
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


Note moyenne:
Krismunandar
957
Krismunandar 2024.10.22 16:24 
 

Mantap Mas Bro.

