|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|129
|GBPJPYb
|47
|EURJPYb
|24
|GBPUSDb
|4
|USA100
|3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|1.3K
|GBPJPYb
|119
|EURJPYb
|7
|GBPUSDb
|-16
|USA100
|2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|66K
|GBPJPYb
|7.2K
|EURJPYb
|416
|GBPUSDb
|-474
|USA100
|11K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one
Thank you for expressing interest.
I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.
I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.
So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.
Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order
minimum deposit: $1000
Leverage : 1:500
Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-
Maximum Draw-down 30%
