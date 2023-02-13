SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Gold Eightcap
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
137 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 989%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
552
Profit Trade:
507 (91.84%)
Loss Trade:
45 (8.15%)
Best Trade:
567.06 USD
Worst Trade:
-225.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 206.76 USD (29 465 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 312.86 USD (11 018 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
47 (1 680.21 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 197.44 USD (36)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
0.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.39%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
16.12
Long Trade:
299 (54.17%)
Short Trade:
253 (45.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.57
Profitto previsto:
17.92 USD
Profitto medio:
31.97 USD
Perdita media:
-140.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-440.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-440.32 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.10%
Previsione annuale:
1.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
613.82 USD (7.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.70% (203.86 USD)
Per equità:
5.81% (102.52 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 552
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.i 9.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.i 18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +567.06 USD
Worst Trade: -225 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 36
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 680.21 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -440.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapLtd-Real-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.25 08:35 2025.07.25 08:35:25  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 08:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.26 19:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 19:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 14:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 12:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.26 07:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.05 07:30
No swaps are charged
2025.06.05 07:30
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 08:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.06 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 11:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.23 06:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 17:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged
2025.04.15 12:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.03 11:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA Happy Gold Eightcap
999USD al mese
989%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
137
100%
552
91%
0%
2.56
17.92
USD
12%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.