Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0条评论
可靠性
149
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2023 1 374%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
595
盈利交易:
548 (92.10%)
亏损交易:
47 (7.90%)
最好交易:
567.06 USD
最差交易:
-250.88 USD
毛利:
20 531.36 USD (33 881 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6 789.02 USD (11 529 pips)
最大连续赢利:
47 (1 680.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 501.44 USD (22)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
0.03%
最大入金加载:
10.39%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
3 分钟
采收率:
22.39
长期交易:
326 (54.79%)
短期交易:
269 (45.21%)
利润因子:
3.02
预期回报:
23.10 USD
平均利润:
37.47 USD
平均损失:
-144.45 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-440.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-440.32 USD (2)
每月增长:
12.94%
年度预测:
157.00%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
613.82 USD (7.15%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.70% (203.86 USD)
净值:
5.81% (102.52 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 595
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.i 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.i 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +567.06 USD
最差交易: -251 USD
最大连续赢利: 22
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +1 680.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -440.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EightcapLtd-Real-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


没有评论
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 17:36 2025.12.08 17:36:27  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 13:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 13:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 19:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 08:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.26 19:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 19:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 14:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
