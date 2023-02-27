- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 001
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 235 (61.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
766 (38.28%)
En iyi işlem:
234.69 USD
En kötü işlem:
-52.23 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 105.71 USD (344 311 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 505.62 USD (179 852 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (71.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
406.08 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.27%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
42.53%
En son işlem:
9 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.19
Alış işlemleri:
989 (49.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 012 (50.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.04
Beklenen getiri:
1.30 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.13 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-248.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-248.30 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
4.29%
Yıllık tahmin:
52.06%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
317.53 USD (14.59%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.53% (317.53 USD)
Varlığa göre:
73.32% (974.36 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2001
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|165K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +234.69 USD
En kötü işlem: -52 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +71.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -248.30 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboMarkets-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
You can check the orders made at 17:55 and 20:19 on March 15th. My historical records show two orders of sell, both of which are at a loss. The history of this signal turns into two buy orders, which turn into a profit. It is not known if the issue is mql5 or the signal provider server. It's possible that the signal's history was altered later