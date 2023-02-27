- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
2 026
利益トレード:
1 257 (62.04%)
損失トレード:
769 (37.96%)
ベストトレード:
234.69 USD
最悪のトレード:
-52.23 USD
総利益:
5 141.28 USD (349 560 pips)
総損失:
-2 509.61 USD (180 241 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
30 (71.00 USD)
最大連続利益:
406.08 USD (11)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
83.23%
最大入金額:
42.53%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
8.29
長いトレード:
1 000 (49.36%)
短いトレード:
1 026 (50.64%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.05
期待されたペイオフ:
1.30 USD
平均利益:
4.09 USD
平均損失:
-3.26 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-248.30 USD)
最大連続損失:
-248.30 USD (9)
月間成長:
3.08%
年間予想:
37.41%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
317.53 USD (14.59%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
21.53% (317.53 USD)
エクイティによる:
73.32% (974.36 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2026
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD
|170K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +234.69 USD
最悪のトレード: -52 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 11
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +71.00 USD
最大連続損失: -248.30 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboMarkets-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.14 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.25 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 181
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.43 × 37
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.63 × 8
69 より多く...リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
50 USD/月
2 879%
0
0
USD
USD
224
USD
USD
187
100%
2 026
62%
83%
2.04
1.30
USD
USD
73%
1:500
You can check the orders made at 17:55 and 20:19 on March 15th. My historical records show two orders of sell, both of which are at a loss. The history of this signal turns into two buy orders, which turn into a profit. It is not known if the issue is mql5 or the signal provider server. It's possible that the signal's history was altered later