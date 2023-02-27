SegnaliSezioni
Bfs trade robo
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade robo

Vladimir Smorodintsev
1 recensione
Affidabilità
174 settimane
1 / 5.5K USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 2 569%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 001
Profit Trade:
1 235 (61.71%)
Loss Trade:
766 (38.28%)
Best Trade:
234.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-52.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 105.71 USD (344 311 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 505.62 USD (179 852 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (71.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
406.08 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
84.27%
Massimo carico di deposito:
42.53%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
8.19
Long Trade:
989 (49.43%)
Short Trade:
1 012 (50.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.04
Profitto previsto:
1.30 USD
Profitto medio:
4.13 USD
Perdita media:
-3.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-248.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-248.30 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
4.29%
Previsione annuale:
52.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
317.53 USD (14.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.53% (317.53 USD)
Per equità:
73.32% (974.36 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2001
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 165K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +234.69 USD
Worst Trade: -52 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +71.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -248.30 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 10
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.14 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.17 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.25 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 181
ICTrading-Live27
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.36 × 22
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.43 × 37
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.63 × 8
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


Valutazione media:
Wenjun Luo
400
Wenjun Luo 2023.02.27 12:31  (modificato 2023.03.17 06:23) 
 

You can check the orders made at 17:55 and 20:19 on March 15th. My historical records show two orders of sell, both of which are at a loss. The history of this signal turns into two buy orders, which turn into a profit. It is not known if the issue is mql5 or the signal provider server. It's possible that the signal's history was altered later

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Bfs trade robo
50USD al mese
2 569%
1
5.5K
USD
343
USD
174
100%
2 001
61%
84%
2.03
1.30
USD
73%
1:500
Copia

