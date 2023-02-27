SinaisSeções
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade robo

Vladimir Smorodintsev
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
187 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2022 2 879%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 026
Negociações com lucro:
1 257 (62.04%)
Negociações com perda:
769 (37.96%)
Melhor negociação:
234.69 USD
Pior negociação:
-52.23 USD
Lucro bruto:
5 141.28 USD (349 560 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 509.61 USD (180 241 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
30 (71.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
406.08 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
83.23%
Depósito máximo carregado:
42.53%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
8.29
Negociações longas:
1 000 (49.36%)
Negociações curtas:
1 026 (50.64%)
Fator de lucro:
2.05
Valor esperado:
1.30 USD
Lucro médio:
4.09 USD
Perda média:
-3.26 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-248.30 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-248.30 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
3.08%
Previsão anual:
37.41%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
317.53 USD (14.59%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
21.53% (317.53 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
73.32% (974.36 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2026
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 170K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +234.69 USD
Pior negociação: -52 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +71.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -248.30 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboMarkets-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


Classificação Média:
Wenjun Luo
400
Wenjun Luo 2023.02.27 12:31  (modificado 2023.03.17 06:23) 
 

You can check the orders made at 17:55 and 20:19 on March 15th. My historical records show two orders of sell, both of which are at a loss. The history of this signal turns into two buy orders, which turn into a profit. It is not known if the issue is mql5 or the signal provider server. It's possible that the signal's history was altered later

2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.15 01:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 08:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 04:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.21 19:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.31 10:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 15:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.07 16:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.21 09:24
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.02.20 09:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.03 16:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.01 13:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 10:51
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
