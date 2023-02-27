Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).