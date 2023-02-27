- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
2 026
Gewinntrades:
1 257 (62.04%)
Verlusttrades:
769 (37.96%)
Bester Trade:
234.69 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-52.23 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 141.28 USD (349 560 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 509.61 USD (180 241 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
30 (71.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
406.08 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
83.23%
Max deposit load:
42.53%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.29
Long-Positionen:
1 000 (49.36%)
Short-Positionen:
1 026 (50.64%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.05
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.30 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-248.30 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-248.30 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.08%
Jahresprognose:
37.41%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
317.53 USD (14.59%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.53% (317.53 USD)
Kapital:
73.32% (974.36 USD)
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +234.69 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -52 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +71.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -248.30 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboMarkets-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
You can check the orders made at 17:55 and 20:19 on March 15th. My historical records show two orders of sell, both of which are at a loss. The history of this signal turns into two buy orders, which turn into a profit. It is not known if the issue is mql5 or the signal provider server. It's possible that the signal's history was altered later