Trades:
2 026
Profit Trades:
1 257 (62.04%)
Loss Trades:
769 (37.96%)
Best trade:
234.69 USD
Worst trade:
-52.23 USD
Gross Profit:
5 141.28 USD (349 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 509.61 USD (180 241 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (71.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
406.08 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
83.23%
Max deposit load:
42.53%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.29
Long Trades:
1 000 (49.36%)
Short Trades:
1 026 (50.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
4.09 USD
Average Loss:
-3.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-248.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.30 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
3.08%
Annual Forecast:
37.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
317.53 USD (14.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.53% (317.53 USD)
By Equity:
73.32% (974.36 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2026
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|170K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.14 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.25 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 181
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.43 × 37
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.63 × 8
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
You can check the orders made at 17:55 and 20:19 on March 15th. My historical records show two orders of sell, both of which are at a loss. The history of this signal turns into two buy orders, which turn into a profit. It is not known if the issue is mql5 or the signal provider server. It's possible that the signal's history was altered later