Total de Trades:
2 026
Transacciones Rentables:
1 257 (62.04%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
769 (37.96%)
Mejor transacción:
234.69 USD
Peor transacción:
-52.23 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 141.28 USD (349 560 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 509.61 USD (180 241 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
30 (71.00 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
406.08 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
83.23%
Carga máxima del depósito:
42.53%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
8.29
Transacciones Largas:
1 000 (49.36%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 026 (50.64%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.05
Beneficio Esperado:
1.30 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.09 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.26 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-248.30 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-248.30 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.08%
Pronóstico anual:
37.41%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
317.53 USD (14.59%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
21.53% (317.53 USD)
De fondos:
73.32% (974.36 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2026
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|170K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +234.69 USD
Peor transacción: -52 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +71.00 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -248.30 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboMarkets-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.14 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.25 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 181
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.43 × 37
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.63 × 8
otros 69...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
50 USD al mes
2 879%
0
0
USD
USD
224
USD
USD
187
100%
2 026
62%
83%
2.04
1.30
USD
USD
73%
1:500
You can check the orders made at 17:55 and 20:19 on March 15th. My historical records show two orders of sell, both of which are at a loss. The history of this signal turns into two buy orders, which turn into a profit. It is not known if the issue is mql5 or the signal provider server. It's possible that the signal's history was altered later