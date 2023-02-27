- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
2 026
이익 거래:
1 257 (62.04%)
손실 거래:
769 (37.96%)
최고의 거래:
234.69 USD
최악의 거래:
-52.23 USD
총 수익:
5 141.28 USD (349 560 pips)
총 손실:
-2 509.61 USD (180 241 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
30 (71.00 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
406.08 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
82.22%
최대 입금량:
42.53%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
8.29
롱(주식매수):
1 000 (49.36%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 026 (50.64%)
수익 요인:
2.05
기대수익:
1.30 USD
평균 이익:
4.09 USD
평균 손실:
-3.26 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-248.30 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-248.30 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
3.00%
연간 예측:
37.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
317.53 USD (14.59%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
21.53% (317.53 USD)
자본금별:
73.32% (974.36 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2026
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|170K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +234.69 USD
최악의 거래: -52 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +71.00 USD
연속 최대 손실: -248.30 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboMarkets-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.14 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.17 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.25 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 181
|
ICTrading-Live27
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 22
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.43 × 37
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.63 × 8
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 50 USD
2 879%
0
0
USD
USD
224
USD
USD
187
100%
2 026
62%
82%
2.04
1.30
USD
USD
73%
1:500
You can check the orders made at 17:55 and 20:19 on March 15th. My historical records show two orders of sell, both of which are at a loss. The history of this signal turns into two buy orders, which turn into a profit. It is not known if the issue is mql5 or the signal provider server. It's possible that the signal's history was altered later