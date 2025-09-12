KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / XMHQ
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

XMHQ: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

105.25 USD 0.15 (0.14%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

XMHQ fiyatı bugün 0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 104.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 105.54 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XMHQ haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is XMHQ stock price today?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock is priced at 105.25 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 105.10, and trading volume reached 411. The live price chart of XMHQ shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF is currently valued at 105.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.82% and USD. View the chart live to track XMHQ movements.

How to buy XMHQ stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF shares at the current price of 105.25. Orders are usually placed near 105.25 or 105.55, while 411 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow XMHQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XMHQ stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.60 - 109.79 and current price 105.25. Many compare 0.45% and 13.43% before placing orders at 105.25 or 105.55. Explore the XMHQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the past year was 109.79. Within 80.60 - 109.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 105.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) over the year was 80.60. Comparing it with the current 105.25 and 80.60 - 109.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XMHQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XMHQ stock split?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 105.10, and 5.82% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
104.78 105.54
Yıllık aralık
80.60 109.79
Önceki kapanış
105.10
Açılış
104.78
Satış
105.25
Alış
105.55
Düşük
104.78
Yüksek
105.54
Hacim
411
Günlük değişim
0.14%
Aylık değişim
0.45%
6 aylık değişim
13.43%
Yıllık değişim
5.82%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%