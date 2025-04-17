KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / XFLT
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

XFLT: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic

5.28 USD 0.02 (0.38%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

XFLT fiyatı bugün -0.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.27 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.31 aralığında işlem gördü.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XFLT haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is XFLT stock price today?

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic stock is priced at 5.28 today. It trades within -0.38%, yesterday's close was 5.30, and trading volume reached 634. The live price chart of XFLT shows these updates.

Does XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic stock pay dividends?

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic is currently valued at 5.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.70% and USD. View the chart live to track XFLT movements.

How to buy XFLT stock?

You can buy XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic shares at the current price of 5.28. Orders are usually placed near 5.28 or 5.58, while 634 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow XFLT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XFLT stock?

Investing in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic involves considering the yearly range 4.76 - 7.17 and current price 5.28. Many compare -0.38% and -7.37% before placing orders at 5.28 or 5.58. Explore the XFLT price chart live with daily changes.

What are XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the past year was 7.17. Within 4.76 - 7.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic performance using the live chart.

What are XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) over the year was 4.76. Comparing it with the current 5.28 and 4.76 - 7.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XFLT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XFLT stock split?

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.30, and -23.70% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
5.27 5.31
Yıllık aralık
4.76 7.17
Önceki kapanış
5.30
Açılış
5.30
Satış
5.28
Alış
5.58
Düşük
5.27
Yüksek
5.31
Hacim
634
Günlük değişim
-0.38%
Aylık değişim
-0.38%
6 aylık değişim
-7.37%
Yıllık değişim
-23.70%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%