XFLT: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic

5.28 USD 0.02 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XFLT exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.27 and at a high of 5.31.

Follow XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust of Benefic dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
5.27 5.31
Year Range
4.76 7.17
Previous Close
5.30
Open
5.30
Bid
5.28
Ask
5.58
Low
5.27
High
5.31
Volume
634
Daily Change
-0.38%
Month Change
-0.38%
6 Months Change
-7.37%
Year Change
-23.70%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M