WKSP: Worksport Ltd
3.36 USD 0.03 (0.88%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
WKSP fiyatı bugün -0.88% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.21 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.40 aralığında işlem gördü.
Worksport Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WKSP haberleri
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Worksport stock, maintains $11.50 target
- Bitcoin, XRP Treasury Strategy Paying Off? Worksport Reports Record Sales - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- What Makes Worksport (WKSP) a New Buy Stock
- Worksport Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Worksport Q2 2025 slides: 113% revenue growth as margins expand
- Earnings call transcript: Worksport Q2 2025 sees record revenue despite stock dip
- Expedia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Q3 Guidance Raised
- Groupon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Worksport doubles bitcoin holdings amid production expansion plans
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Worksport doubles Missouri R&D space, readies fall clean energy launch
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Worksport stock Buy rating despite share decline
- U.S. construction firm to test Worksport’s solar truck covers
- EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Clocks $1.3 Million Revenue In May, Margins Rise - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Secures Second National Distributor & Projects $21.5M in Repeatable B2B Revenue
- Worksport Announces Fall 2025 Launch of Highly Anticipated SOLIS & COR Nano-Grid System Following Completion of Major Engineering Milestones
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Worksport stock after record sales
- Worksport’s AL4 cover drives strong April sales
- Worksport Secures ISO 9001 Certification at U.S. Factory, Unlocking Revenue & OEM Growth Pathways
- Worksport secures ISO certification, eyes auto OEM growth
- Worksport earnings missed by $0.95, revenue fell short of estimates
- Worksport Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Results: 337% Revenue Growth and 157% Margin Expansion Year-over-Year
Günlük aralık
3.21 3.40
Yıllık aralık
0.31 4.90
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.39
- Açılış
- 3.36
- Satış
- 3.36
- Alış
- 3.66
- Düşük
- 3.21
- Yüksek
- 3.40
- Hacim
- 726
- Günlük değişim
- -0.88%
- Aylık değişim
- 10.89%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- 700.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar