FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / WKSP
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

WKSP: Worksport Ltd

3.36 USD 0.03 (0.88%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

WKSP fiyatı bugün -0.88% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.21 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.40 aralığında işlem gördü.

Worksport Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WKSP haberleri

Günlük aralık
3.21 3.40
Yıllık aralık
0.31 4.90
Önceki kapanış
3.39
Açılış
3.36
Satış
3.36
Alış
3.66
Düşük
3.21
Yüksek
3.40
Hacim
726
Günlük değişim
-0.88%
Aylık değişim
10.89%
6 aylık değişim
6.67%
Yıllık değişim
700.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar