Währungen / WKSP
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
WKSP: Worksport Ltd
3.25 USD 0.14 (4.13%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WKSP hat sich für heute um -4.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.40 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Worksport Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WKSP News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Worksport stock, maintains $11.50 target
- Bitcoin, XRP Treasury Strategy Paying Off? Worksport Reports Record Sales - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- What Makes Worksport (WKSP) a New Buy Stock
- Worksport Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Worksport Q2 2025 slides: 113% revenue growth as margins expand
- Earnings call transcript: Worksport Q2 2025 sees record revenue despite stock dip
- Expedia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Q3 Guidance Raised
- Groupon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Worksport doubles bitcoin holdings amid production expansion plans
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Worksport doubles Missouri R&D space, readies fall clean energy launch
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Worksport stock Buy rating despite share decline
- U.S. construction firm to test Worksport’s solar truck covers
- EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Clocks $1.3 Million Revenue In May, Margins Rise - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Secures Second National Distributor & Projects $21.5M in Repeatable B2B Revenue
- Worksport Announces Fall 2025 Launch of Highly Anticipated SOLIS & COR Nano-Grid System Following Completion of Major Engineering Milestones
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Worksport stock after record sales
- Worksport’s AL4 cover drives strong April sales
- Worksport Secures ISO 9001 Certification at U.S. Factory, Unlocking Revenue & OEM Growth Pathways
- Worksport secures ISO certification, eyes auto OEM growth
- Worksport earnings missed by $0.95, revenue fell short of estimates
- Worksport Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Results: 337% Revenue Growth and 157% Margin Expansion Year-over-Year
Tagesspanne
3.21 3.40
Jahresspanne
0.31 4.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.39
- Eröffnung
- 3.36
- Bid
- 3.25
- Ask
- 3.55
- Tief
- 3.21
- Hoch
- 3.40
- Volumen
- 314
- Tagesänderung
- -4.13%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.17%
- Jahresänderung
- 673.81%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K