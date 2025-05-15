Moedas / WKSP
WKSP: Worksport Ltd
3.39 USD 0.04 (1.17%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WKSP para hoje mudou para -1.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.30 e o mais alto foi 3.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Worksport Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WKSP Notícias
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Worksport stock, maintains $11.50 target
- Bitcoin, XRP Treasury Strategy Paying Off? Worksport Reports Record Sales - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- What Makes Worksport (WKSP) a New Buy Stock
- Worksport Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Worksport Q2 2025 slides: 113% revenue growth as margins expand
- Earnings call transcript: Worksport Q2 2025 sees record revenue despite stock dip
- Expedia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Q3 Guidance Raised
- Groupon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Worksport doubles bitcoin holdings amid production expansion plans
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Worksport doubles Missouri R&D space, readies fall clean energy launch
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Worksport stock Buy rating despite share decline
- U.S. construction firm to test Worksport’s solar truck covers
- EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Clocks $1.3 Million Revenue In May, Margins Rise - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Secures Second National Distributor & Projects $21.5M in Repeatable B2B Revenue
- Worksport Announces Fall 2025 Launch of Highly Anticipated SOLIS & COR Nano-Grid System Following Completion of Major Engineering Milestones
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Worksport stock after record sales
- Worksport’s AL4 cover drives strong April sales
- Worksport Secures ISO 9001 Certification at U.S. Factory, Unlocking Revenue & OEM Growth Pathways
- Worksport secures ISO certification, eyes auto OEM growth
- Worksport earnings missed by $0.95, revenue fell short of estimates
- Worksport Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Results: 337% Revenue Growth and 157% Margin Expansion Year-over-Year
Faixa diária
3.30 3.57
Faixa anual
0.31 4.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.43
- Open
- 3.42
- Bid
- 3.39
- Ask
- 3.69
- Low
- 3.30
- High
- 3.57
- Volume
- 398
- Mudança diária
- -1.17%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.62%
- Mudança anual
- 707.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh