통화 / WKSP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WKSP: Worksport Ltd
3.36 USD 0.03 (0.88%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WKSP 환율이 오늘 -0.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.21이고 고가는 3.40이었습니다.
Worksport Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WKSP News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Worksport stock, maintains $11.50 target
- Bitcoin, XRP Treasury Strategy Paying Off? Worksport Reports Record Sales - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- What Makes Worksport (WKSP) a New Buy Stock
- Worksport Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Worksport Q2 2025 slides: 113% revenue growth as margins expand
- Earnings call transcript: Worksport Q2 2025 sees record revenue despite stock dip
- Expedia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Q3 Guidance Raised
- Groupon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Worksport doubles bitcoin holdings amid production expansion plans
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Worksport doubles Missouri R&D space, readies fall clean energy launch
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Worksport stock Buy rating despite share decline
- U.S. construction firm to test Worksport’s solar truck covers
- EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Clocks $1.3 Million Revenue In May, Margins Rise - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Secures Second National Distributor & Projects $21.5M in Repeatable B2B Revenue
- Worksport Announces Fall 2025 Launch of Highly Anticipated SOLIS & COR Nano-Grid System Following Completion of Major Engineering Milestones
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Worksport stock after record sales
- Worksport’s AL4 cover drives strong April sales
- Worksport Secures ISO 9001 Certification at U.S. Factory, Unlocking Revenue & OEM Growth Pathways
- Worksport secures ISO certification, eyes auto OEM growth
- Worksport earnings missed by $0.95, revenue fell short of estimates
- Worksport Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Results: 337% Revenue Growth and 157% Margin Expansion Year-over-Year
일일 변동 비율
3.21 3.40
년간 변동
0.31 4.90
- 이전 종가
- 3.39
- 시가
- 3.36
- Bid
- 3.36
- Ask
- 3.66
- 저가
- 3.21
- 고가
- 3.40
- 볼륨
- 726
- 일일 변동
- -0.88%
- 월 변동
- 10.89%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.67%
- 년간 변동율
- 700.00%
20 9월, 토요일