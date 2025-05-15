QuotazioniSezioni
WKSP: Worksport Ltd

3.36 USD 0.03 (0.88%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WKSP ha avuto una variazione del -0.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.21 e ad un massimo di 3.40.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.21 3.40
Intervallo Annuale
0.31 4.90
Chiusura Precedente
3.39
Apertura
3.36
Bid
3.36
Ask
3.66
Minimo
3.21
Massimo
3.40
Volume
726
Variazione giornaliera
-0.88%
Variazione Mensile
10.89%
Variazione Semestrale
6.67%
Variazione Annuale
700.00%
21 settembre, domenica