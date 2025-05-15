通貨 / WKSP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WKSP: Worksport Ltd
3.39 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WKSPの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.30の安値と3.50の高値で取引されました。
Worksport Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WKSP News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Worksport stock, maintains $11.50 target
- Bitcoin, XRP Treasury Strategy Paying Off? Worksport Reports Record Sales - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- What Makes Worksport (WKSP) a New Buy Stock
- Worksport Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Worksport Q2 2025 slides: 113% revenue growth as margins expand
- Earnings call transcript: Worksport Q2 2025 sees record revenue despite stock dip
- Expedia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Q3 Guidance Raised
- Groupon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Worksport doubles bitcoin holdings amid production expansion plans
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Worksport doubles Missouri R&D space, readies fall clean energy launch
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Worksport stock Buy rating despite share decline
- U.S. construction firm to test Worksport’s solar truck covers
- EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Clocks $1.3 Million Revenue In May, Margins Rise - Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)
- Worksport Secures Second National Distributor & Projects $21.5M in Repeatable B2B Revenue
- Worksport Announces Fall 2025 Launch of Highly Anticipated SOLIS & COR Nano-Grid System Following Completion of Major Engineering Milestones
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Worksport stock after record sales
- Worksport’s AL4 cover drives strong April sales
- Worksport Secures ISO 9001 Certification at U.S. Factory, Unlocking Revenue & OEM Growth Pathways
- Worksport secures ISO certification, eyes auto OEM growth
- Worksport earnings missed by $0.95, revenue fell short of estimates
- Worksport Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Results: 337% Revenue Growth and 157% Margin Expansion Year-over-Year
1日のレンジ
3.30 3.50
1年のレンジ
0.31 4.90
- 以前の終値
- 3.39
- 始値
- 3.40
- 買値
- 3.39
- 買値
- 3.69
- 安値
- 3.30
- 高値
- 3.50
- 出来高
- 321
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.62%
- 1年の変化
- 707.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K