WFC-PL: Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ
WFC-PL fiyatı bugün -0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1234.59 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1246.95 aralığında işlem gördü.
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is WFC-PL stock price today?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ stock is priced at 1235.50 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 1237.25, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of WFC-PL shows these updates.
Does Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ stock pay dividends?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ is currently valued at 1235.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.15% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PL movements.
How to buy WFC-PL stock?
You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ shares at the current price of 1235.50. Orders are usually placed near 1235.50 or 1235.80, while 7 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow WFC-PL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WFC-PL stock?
Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ involves considering the yearly range 1133.00 - 1268.00 and current price 1235.50. Many compare 1.81% and 5.15% before placing orders at 1235.50 or 1235.80. Explore the WFC-PL price chart live with daily changes.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?
The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 1268.00. Within 1133.00 - 1268.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1237.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ performance using the live chart.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PL) over the year was 1133.00. Comparing it with the current 1235.50 and 1133.00 - 1268.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WFC-PL stock split?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1237.25, and 5.15% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 1237.25
- Açılış
- 1238.17
- Satış
- 1235.50
- Alış
- 1235.80
- Düşük
- 1234.59
- Yüksek
- 1246.95
- Hacim
- 7
- Günlük değişim
- -0.14%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.81%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.15%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.15%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4