WFC-PL: Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ
WFC-PL 환율이 오늘 -0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1234.59이고 고가는 1246.95이었습니다.
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is WFC-PL stock price today?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ stock is priced at 1235.50 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 1237.25, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of WFC-PL shows these updates.
Does Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ stock pay dividends?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ is currently valued at 1235.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.15% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PL movements.
How to buy WFC-PL stock?
You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ shares at the current price of 1235.50. Orders are usually placed near 1235.50 or 1235.80, while 7 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow WFC-PL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WFC-PL stock?
Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ involves considering the yearly range 1133.00 - 1268.00 and current price 1235.50. Many compare 1.81% and 5.15% before placing orders at 1235.50 or 1235.80. Explore the WFC-PL price chart live with daily changes.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?
The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 1268.00. Within 1133.00 - 1268.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1237.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ performance using the live chart.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PL) over the year was 1133.00. Comparing it with the current 1235.50 and 1133.00 - 1268.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WFC-PL stock split?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1237.25, and 5.15% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 1237.25
- 시가
- 1238.17
- Bid
- 1235.50
- Ask
- 1235.80
- 저가
- 1234.59
- 고가
- 1246.95
- 볼륨
- 7
- 일일 변동
- -0.14%
- 월 변동
- 1.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.15%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.15%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4