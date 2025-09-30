시세섹션
통화 / WFC-PL
WFC-PL: Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ

1235.50 USD 1.75 (0.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WFC-PL 환율이 오늘 -0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1234.59이고 고가는 1246.95이었습니다.

Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is WFC-PL stock price today?

Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ stock is priced at 1235.50 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 1237.25, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of WFC-PL shows these updates.

Does Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ stock pay dividends?

Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ is currently valued at 1235.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.15% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PL movements.

How to buy WFC-PL stock?

You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ shares at the current price of 1235.50. Orders are usually placed near 1235.50 or 1235.80, while 7 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow WFC-PL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WFC-PL stock?

Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ involves considering the yearly range 1133.00 - 1268.00 and current price 1235.50. Many compare 1.81% and 5.15% before placing orders at 1235.50 or 1235.80. Explore the WFC-PL price chart live with daily changes.

What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?

The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 1268.00. Within 1133.00 - 1268.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1237.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ performance using the live chart.

What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PL) over the year was 1133.00. Comparing it with the current 1235.50 and 1133.00 - 1268.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WFC-PL stock split?

Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1237.25, and 5.15% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
1234.59 1246.95
년간 변동
1133.00 1268.00
이전 종가
1237.25
시가
1238.17
Bid
1235.50
Ask
1235.80
저가
1234.59
고가
1246.95
볼륨
7
일일 변동
-0.14%
월 변동
1.81%
6개월 변동
5.15%
년간 변동율
5.15%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4