WFC-PL: Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ
WFC-PL exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1234.59 and at a high of 1246.95.
Follow Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WFC-PL stock price today?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ stock is priced at 1237.14 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 1237.25, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of WFC-PL shows these updates.
Does Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ stock pay dividends?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ is currently valued at 1237.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.29% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PL movements.
How to buy WFC-PL stock?
You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ shares at the current price of 1237.14. Orders are usually placed near 1237.14 or 1237.44, while 6 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow WFC-PL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WFC-PL stock?
Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ involves considering the yearly range 1133.00 - 1268.00 and current price 1237.14. Many compare 1.95% and 5.29% before placing orders at 1237.14 or 1237.44. Explore the WFC-PL price chart live with daily changes.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?
The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 1268.00. Within 1133.00 - 1268.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1237.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ performance using the live chart.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PL) over the year was 1133.00. Comparing it with the current 1237.14 and 1133.00 - 1268.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WFC-PL stock split?
Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo & Company 7.50% Non-Cumulativ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1237.25, and 5.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1237.25
- Open
- 1238.17
- Bid
- 1237.14
- Ask
- 1237.44
- Low
- 1234.59
- High
- 1246.95
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 1.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.29%
- Year Change
- 5.29%
