- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
WFC-PD: Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/
WFC-PD fiyatı bugün -0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.93 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.07 aralığında işlem gördü.
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is WFC-PD stock price today?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 17.93 today. It trades within -0.11%, yesterday's close was 17.95, and trading volume reached 138. The live price chart of WFC-PD shows these updates.
Does Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 17.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.22% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PD movements.
How to buy WFC-PD stock?
You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 17.93. Orders are usually placed near 17.93 or 18.23, while 138 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow WFC-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WFC-PD stock?
Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 16.38 - 18.65 and current price 17.93. Many compare 1.87% and 5.22% before placing orders at 17.93 or 18.23. Explore the WFC-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?
The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 18.65. Within 16.38 - 18.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PD) over the year was 16.38. Comparing it with the current 17.93 and 16.38 - 18.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WFC-PD stock split?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.95, and 5.22% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.95
- Açılış
- 18.02
- Satış
- 17.93
- Alış
- 18.23
- Düşük
- 17.93
- Yüksek
- 18.07
- Hacim
- 138
- Günlük değişim
- -0.11%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.87%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.22%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4