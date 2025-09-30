- 개요
WFC-PD: Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/
WFC-PD 환율이 오늘 -0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.93이고 고가는 18.07이었습니다.
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is WFC-PD stock price today?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 17.93 today. It trades within -0.11%, yesterday's close was 17.95, and trading volume reached 138. The live price chart of WFC-PD shows these updates.
Does Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 17.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.22% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PD movements.
How to buy WFC-PD stock?
You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 17.93. Orders are usually placed near 17.93 or 18.23, while 138 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow WFC-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WFC-PD stock?
Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 16.38 - 18.65 and current price 17.93. Many compare 1.87% and 5.22% before placing orders at 17.93 or 18.23. Explore the WFC-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?
The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 18.65. Within 16.38 - 18.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PD) over the year was 16.38. Comparing it with the current 17.93 and 16.38 - 18.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WFC-PD stock split?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.95, and 5.22% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 17.95
- 시가
- 18.02
- Bid
- 17.93
- Ask
- 18.23
- 저가
- 17.93
- 고가
- 18.07
- 볼륨
- 138
- 일일 변동
- -0.11%
- 월 변동
- 1.87%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.22%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4