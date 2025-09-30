시세섹션
통화 / WFC-PD
WFC-PD: Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/

17.93 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WFC-PD 환율이 오늘 -0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.93이고 고가는 18.07이었습니다.

Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is WFC-PD stock price today?

Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 17.93 today. It trades within -0.11%, yesterday's close was 17.95, and trading volume reached 138. The live price chart of WFC-PD shows these updates.

Does Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?

Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 17.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.22% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PD movements.

How to buy WFC-PD stock?

You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 17.93. Orders are usually placed near 17.93 or 18.23, while 138 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow WFC-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WFC-PD stock?

Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 16.38 - 18.65 and current price 17.93. Many compare 1.87% and 5.22% before placing orders at 17.93 or 18.23. Explore the WFC-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?

The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 18.65. Within 16.38 - 18.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.

What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PD) over the year was 16.38. Comparing it with the current 17.93 and 16.38 - 18.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WFC-PD stock split?

Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.95, and 5.22% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
17.93 18.07
년간 변동
16.38 18.65
이전 종가
17.95
시가
18.02
Bid
17.93
Ask
18.23
저가
17.93
고가
18.07
볼륨
138
일일 변동
-0.11%
월 변동
1.87%
6개월 변동
5.22%
년간 변동율
5.22%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4