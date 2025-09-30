What is WFC-PA stock price today? Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 19.74 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 19.73, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of WFC-PA shows these updates.

Does Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends? Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 19.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.90% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PA movements.

How to buy WFC-PA stock? You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 19.74. Orders are usually placed near 19.74 or 20.04, while 124 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow WFC-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WFC-PA stock? Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 18.00 - 20.22 and current price 19.74. Many compare 3.08% and 5.90% before placing orders at 19.74 or 20.04. Explore the WFC-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices? The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 20.22. Within 18.00 - 20.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.

What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices? The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PA) over the year was 18.00. Comparing it with the current 19.74 and 18.00 - 20.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.