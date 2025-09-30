시세섹션
통화 / WFC-PA
주식로 돌아가기

WFC-PA: Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/

19.74 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WFC-PA 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.73이고 고가는 19.82이었습니다.

Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is WFC-PA stock price today?

Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 19.74 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 19.73, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of WFC-PA shows these updates.

Does Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?

Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 19.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.90% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PA movements.

How to buy WFC-PA stock?

You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 19.74. Orders are usually placed near 19.74 or 20.04, while 124 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow WFC-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WFC-PA stock?

Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 18.00 - 20.22 and current price 19.74. Many compare 3.08% and 5.90% before placing orders at 19.74 or 20.04. Explore the WFC-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?

The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 20.22. Within 18.00 - 20.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.

What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PA) over the year was 18.00. Comparing it with the current 19.74 and 18.00 - 20.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WFC-PA stock split?

Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.73, and 5.90% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
19.73 19.82
년간 변동
18.00 20.22
이전 종가
19.73
시가
19.76
Bid
19.74
Ask
20.04
저가
19.73
고가
19.82
볼륨
124
일일 변동
0.05%
월 변동
3.08%
6개월 변동
5.90%
년간 변동율
5.90%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4