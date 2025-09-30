- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WFC-PA: Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/
WFC-PA 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.73이고 고가는 19.82이었습니다.
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is WFC-PA stock price today?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 19.74 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 19.73, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of WFC-PA shows these updates.
Does Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 19.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.90% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PA movements.
How to buy WFC-PA stock?
You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 19.74. Orders are usually placed near 19.74 or 20.04, while 124 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow WFC-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WFC-PA stock?
Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 18.00 - 20.22 and current price 19.74. Many compare 3.08% and 5.90% before placing orders at 19.74 or 20.04. Explore the WFC-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?
The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 20.22. Within 18.00 - 20.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PA) over the year was 18.00. Comparing it with the current 19.74 and 18.00 - 20.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WFC-PA stock split?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.73, and 5.90% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 19.73
- 시가
- 19.76
- Bid
- 19.74
- Ask
- 20.04
- 저가
- 19.73
- 고가
- 19.82
- 볼륨
- 124
- 일일 변동
- 0.05%
- 월 변동
- 3.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.90%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4