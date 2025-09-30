KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / VYLD
VYLD: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

26.85 USD 0.11 (0.41%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VYLD fiyatı bugün 0.41% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.85 aralığında işlem gördü.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is VYLD stock price today?

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock is priced at 26.85 today. It trades within 0.41%, yesterday's close was 26.74, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VYLD shows these updates.

Does JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock pay dividends?

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO is currently valued at 26.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.75% and USD. View the chart live to track VYLD movements.

How to buy VYLD stock?

You can buy JPMORGAN CHASE & CO shares at the current price of 26.85. Orders are usually placed near 26.85 or 27.15, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VYLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VYLD stock?

Investing in JPMORGAN CHASE & CO involves considering the yearly range 15.59 - 29.68 and current price 26.85. Many compare 2.09% and 8.05% before placing orders at 26.85 or 27.15. Explore the VYLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO in the past year was 29.68. Within 15.59 - 29.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMORGAN CHASE & CO performance using the live chart.

What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (VYLD) over the year was 15.59. Comparing it with the current 26.85 and 15.59 - 29.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VYLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VYLD stock split?

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.74, and 5.75% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
26.85 26.85
Yıllık aralık
15.59 29.68
Önceki kapanış
26.74
Açılış
26.85
Satış
26.85
Alış
27.15
Düşük
26.85
Yüksek
26.85
Hacim
1
Günlük değişim
0.41%
Aylık değişim
2.09%
6 aylık değişim
8.05%
Yıllık değişim
5.75%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4