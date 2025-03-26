- Genel bakış
USMV: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
USMV fiyatı bugün -0.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 94.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 95.14 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is USMV stock price today?
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock is priced at 94.97 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 95.13, and trading volume reached 3071. The live price chart of USMV shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF is currently valued at 94.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.35% and USD. View the chart live to track USMV movements.
How to buy USMV stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF shares at the current price of 94.97. Orders are usually placed near 94.97 or 95.27, while 3071 and 0.01% show market activity. Follow USMV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USMV stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 83.99 - 95.31 and current price 94.97. Many compare 0.01% and 2.92% before placing orders at 94.97 or 95.27. Explore the USMV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the past year was 95.31. Within 83.99 - 95.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 95.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) over the year was 83.99. Comparing it with the current 94.97 and 83.99 - 95.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USMV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USMV stock split?
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 95.13, and 5.35% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 95.13
- Açılış
- 94.96
- Satış
- 94.97
- Alış
- 95.27
- Düşük
- 94.63
- Yüksek
- 95.14
- Hacim
- 3.071 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.17%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.01%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.35%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%