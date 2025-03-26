QuotesSections
Currencies / USMV
USMV: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

94.85 USD 0.12 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USMV exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.66 and at a high of 95.01.

Follow iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

USMV News

Daily Range
94.66 95.01
Year Range
83.99 95.31
Previous Close
94.97
Open
94.83
Bid
94.85
Ask
95.15
Low
94.66
High
95.01
Volume
2.983 K
Daily Change
-0.13%
Month Change
-0.12%
6 Months Change
2.79%
Year Change
5.21%
02 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
207 K
Prev
218 K
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
1.923 M
Prev
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Factory Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
2.5%
Prev
-1.3%