USGOW: U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant

1.6400 USD 0.3600 (18.00%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

USGOW fiyatı bugün -18.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.2900 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.0500 aralığında işlem gördü.

U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is USGOW stock price today?

U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant stock is priced at 1.6400 today. It trades within -18.00%, yesterday's close was 2.0000, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of USGOW shows these updates.

Does U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant stock pay dividends?

U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant is currently valued at 1.6400. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 115.79% and USD. View the chart live to track USGOW movements.

How to buy USGOW stock?

You can buy U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant shares at the current price of 1.6400. Orders are usually placed near 1.6400 or 1.6430, while 51 and -20.00% show market activity. Follow USGOW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USGOW stock?

Investing in U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.4500 - 2.8000 and current price 1.6400. Many compare 89.75% and 45.13% before placing orders at 1.6400 or 1.6430. Explore the USGOW price chart live with daily changes.

What are U.S. Goldmining Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of U.S. Goldmining Inc. in the past year was 2.8000. Within 0.4500 - 2.8000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.0000 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant performance using the live chart.

What are U.S. Goldmining Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of U.S. Goldmining Inc. (USGOW) over the year was 0.4500. Comparing it with the current 1.6400 and 0.4500 - 2.8000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USGOW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USGOW stock split?

U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.0000, and 115.79% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
1.2900 2.0500
Yıllık aralık
0.4500 2.8000
Önceki kapanış
2.0000
Açılış
2.0500
Satış
1.6400
Alış
1.6430
Düşük
1.2900
Yüksek
2.0500
Hacim
51
Günlük değişim
-18.00%
Aylık değişim
89.75%
6 aylık değişim
45.13%
Yıllık değişim
115.79%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4