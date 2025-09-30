- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
USGOW: U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant
USGOW 환율이 오늘 -18.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.2900이고 고가는 2.0500이었습니다.
U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is USGOW stock price today?
U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant stock is priced at 1.6400 today. It trades within -18.00%, yesterday's close was 2.0000, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of USGOW shows these updates.
Does U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant stock pay dividends?
U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant is currently valued at 1.6400. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 115.79% and USD. View the chart live to track USGOW movements.
How to buy USGOW stock?
You can buy U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant shares at the current price of 1.6400. Orders are usually placed near 1.6400 or 1.6430, while 51 and -20.00% show market activity. Follow USGOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USGOW stock?
Investing in U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.4500 - 2.8000 and current price 1.6400. Many compare 89.75% and 45.13% before placing orders at 1.6400 or 1.6430. Explore the USGOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are U.S. Goldmining Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of U.S. Goldmining Inc. in the past year was 2.8000. Within 0.4500 - 2.8000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.0000 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant performance using the live chart.
What are U.S. Goldmining Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of U.S. Goldmining Inc. (USGOW) over the year was 0.4500. Comparing it with the current 1.6400 and 0.4500 - 2.8000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USGOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USGOW stock split?
U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.0000, and 115.79% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 2.0000
- 시가
- 2.0500
- Bid
- 1.6400
- Ask
- 1.6430
- 저가
- 1.2900
- 고가
- 2.0500
- 볼륨
- 51
- 일일 변동
- -18.00%
- 월 변동
- 89.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 45.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 115.79%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4